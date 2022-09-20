Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unboxing & Review: Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Stealth Edition gaming chair

Secretlab's latest gaming chair may be one of its best. We take a look in our latest unboxing video.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Shacknews staff could always use a seat. That's also true for our pets. Fortunately, Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke needs a chair and also has cats, which made him the perfect candidate to unbox and review the Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Stealth Edition series chair.

The Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 series chair comes in three different sizes, which perfect for users of various shapes and sizes. Featuring a cutting-edge design that aims for durability and performance, this chair is ideal for the hardcore PC user. It takes 15 steps to put this thing together, requiring a mild degree of handiness. Have your screwdriver and Allen wrench at the ready. The instructions are fairly simple to follow, as Greg demonstrates in this video.

The final result is a comfortable leather chair. One doesn't have to be in the gaming world to appreciate the lumbar support and comfortable material. It's a little heavy, but that just means it should support most ample frames.

The Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Stealth series starts at $449 USD. All of the pricing breakdowns are available over on the Secretlab website. Special thanks to Secretlab for sending this chair over. For more unboxing videos like this one, as well as other gameplay videos and interviews, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

