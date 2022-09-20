Unboxing & Review: Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Stealth Edition gaming chair Secretlab's latest gaming chair may be one of its best. We take a look in our latest unboxing video.

The Shacknews staff could always use a seat. That's also true for our pets. Fortunately, Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke needs a chair and also has cats, which made him the perfect candidate to unbox and review the Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Stealth Edition series chair.

The Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 series chair comes in three different sizes, which perfect for users of various shapes and sizes. Featuring a cutting-edge design that aims for durability and performance, this chair is ideal for the hardcore PC user. It takes 15 steps to put this thing together, requiring a mild degree of handiness. Have your screwdriver and Allen wrench at the ready. The instructions are fairly simple to follow, as Greg demonstrates in this video.

The final result is a comfortable leather chair. One doesn't have to be in the gaming world to appreciate the lumbar support and comfortable material. It's a little heavy, but that just means it should support most ample frames.

The Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Stealth series starts at $449 USD. All of the pricing breakdowns are available over on the Secretlab website. Special thanks to Secretlab for sending this chair over. For more unboxing videos like this one, as well as other gameplay videos and interviews, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.