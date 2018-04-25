New Paper Mario: The Origami King game coming to Switch this July
Nintendo has officially revealed a new installment in the Paper Mario franchise, coming sooner rather than later.
Paper Mario: Color Splash ruins a gorgeous art style and clever writing with an incredibly tedious combat system. Our review.
You're looking a little pale. Let's add some color!
Consistency in comedy is hard, especially in video games, but Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam still manages to tickle the funny bone with this crossover tale of two different corners of the Mario multiverse, even if the RPG gameplay itself feels like it's been Xeroxed.
Paper Mario: Sticker Star marks the RPG series first appearance with a 3D effect that fits its diorama style. Does it still have the charm and personality of its predecessors?
We're not entirely sure why Nintendo's marketing machine has done so little to promote the upcoming release of Paper Mario: Sticker Star for 3DS. It's a shame, really, because Sticker Star is terrific.
Nintendo has revealed release dates for its fall portable line-up, including Paper Mario: Sticker Star and Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask.
Paper Mario's promised 3DS adventure has been unveiled. Paper Mario: Sticker Star will be available on 3DS this holiday season.