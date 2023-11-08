ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 390 We're heading to space tonight in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. I have had a great time with this playthrough but we’re getting to the part of the story that I don’t know as well as the earlier sections of the game. That being said, it is the part of the journey that I remember being really hard so we’ll have to be on guard to beat it.

During the last Paper Mario episode, we completed all the bulletin board tasks in Rogueport, complete with plenty of backtracking. Hopefully, in the Nintendo Switch remake, there will be an easier way to travel between certain locations, like Glitzville. We found out that Princess Peach is being held captive on the Moon so we should be making our way there tonight as well as starting the final chapter. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show to see if we finally rescue Princess Peach!

The Moon looks lovely in that shade of paper!

©Nintendo

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door will be over soon so we’ll need new games to play on the show. Super Mario RPG is already planned for the show since it's one of my all-time favorite games.