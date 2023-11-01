ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 387 Plumbers in space tonight in Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door on Stevetendo!

I hope everyone had a nice Halloween and isn’t still in a candy-induced coma. Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping right back into our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. During the last Paper Mario episode, we made our way to Poshley Heights and found another crystal star. We also took the train back to Rogueport for some housekeeping as well as help some townsfolk with their problems.

While helping people, we found our last party member, Ms. Mowz, the badge hunter. That being said, we found out that Princess Peach is being held on the moon but how are we going to get there? We’ll have to do some exploring to find our way up to the moon and save the Princess. Professor Goom has given advice this whole journey so maybe he could help? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door!

Mario should get frequent flyer miles for traveling to the moon so much!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough as well as more Super Mario Bros. Wonder. We left Pikachu in jail last episode so you'll want to see what happens next!

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door will be over soon so we’ll need new games to play on the show. Wave 6 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC will be played on the show and Super Mario RPG is planned so stay tuned for that and more!