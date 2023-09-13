ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 370 More Paper Mario madness tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. During the last episode we got our hands on another crystal star in Twilight Town when we defeated Doopliss, the ghost who stole our identity. We also went to the Rogueport message board and helped some people with their problems. The next chapter is a journey on the high seas with pirates as we make our way to Keelhaul Key.

We’ll get another new party member in chapter five but I’m not going to spoil whom it is. We’re getting to the part of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door that I don’t remember too well. I remember playing this chapter as a kid and sailing on the pirate ship but that’s about it. I also remember the later chapters are tough but only time will tell how challenging. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door!

Too much moustache energy in one room!

©Nintendo

You never know what Nintendo is going to do and when they’re going to do it. Case in point, Nintendo announced a Nintendo Direct for September 14 to show their plans for the winter months. Join the Stevetendo show and I’ll share what I would really like to see from the Nintendo Direct.