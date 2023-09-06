ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 367 See how strong paper can be in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. During the last Paper Mario episode, we finally found the entrance to Chapter Four, Twilight Town. We also found Doopliss, the shapeshifter, and defeated him. However, all is not okay because Doopliss stole our identity and left us a shell of our former self. To be precise, we’re stuck as a shadow so we’ll have to fight the vile shapeshifter to get our life back.

When I was younger I remember chapter four being an annoying level but the levels I thought were tough when I was a kid haven’t been that bad. However, that mindset could change in a flash the further we get in this game so stay tuned. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we finish chapter four in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door!

That Mario is an imposter! I'm the real Mario!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Super Mario Galaxy is finished so we'll be starting a brand new playthrough on the channel. After a one week break, we'll be diving back into our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough as well.

Don’t let school get in the way of you checking out all the great guides and videos Shacknews has to offer. This was the part where I would tell you to check out all our Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides but I can also tell you to check out all the Starfield guides and videos we have too. The staff went to a lot of trouble to craft all these guides so the least you could do is use them. Actually, the least you could do is use Prime Gaming to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel since it’s free! Check out all the great shows, like the Stevetendo show, on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

I have mentioned from time to time that you never know when Nintendo is going to add games to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Case in point, Nintendo added four games to the Switch Online service. Keep thinking of games that you’d like me to play on the Stevetendo show. If these games can get added to the Nintendo Switch Online service, then my dream for NES Snow Bros is still alive!