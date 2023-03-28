Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 305

Is tonight the night we save Princess Peach from Bowser?
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re making our way to Princess Peach’s Castle for the final showdown with King Bowser in Paper Mario. During the last Paper Mario episode, we arrived in Shiver City and located the Crystal Palace. It was inside the Crystal Palace that we took down the Crystal King and saved the seventh Star Spirit. With the seven Star Spirits in hand, we now have the power to drain Bowser ‘s Star Rod and save the Mushroom Kingdom.

That being said, Peach’s Castle has quite a few floors to explore as well as tough enemies to fight. Before heading to the castle, we’ll make final preparations so we’re ready to take Bowser down. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, find out if we save Princess Peach and fold Bowser up for good, because he’s made of paper.

Paper Mario Playthrough
The time has come, the final battle. Mario VS Bowser!
©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program this week is more of our Wario Land 3 playthrough. I'm not really sure how much of the game is left so make sure you swing by the playthrough. Next week, there should be two new playthroughs starting up so just another reason to pop in on the Stevetendo show!

Make sure you use Prime Gaming to never miss out on your favorite Shacknews shows, like the Stevetendo show. New playthroughs are starting soon on the Stevetendo show and you know you’re not going to want to miss them. It would appear that more and more companies are backing out of the Electronics and Entertainment Expo or E3 this year. Swing by the show tonight to hear my thoughts about E3 and the convention scene as a whole.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!

Contributing Editor
Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

