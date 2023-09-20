ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 372 Will the tropical humidity of Keelhaul Key stop Super Mario? Find out tonight on the Stevetendo show!

The story continues tonight in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door on the Stevetendo show. In the most recent Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Nintendo is planning to remake Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door for the Nintendo Switch. I like to think the reason for this announcement is because of it getting played on the Stevetendo show. All joking aside, swing by the show to see a playthrough of the Nintendo Game Cube original version.

During the last Paper Mario episode, we took on some odd jobs for the fine folks of Rogueport. After that, we made our way to Keelhaul Key and chapter five of the journey. Tonight, we will continue chapter five in Keelhaul Key and find another crystal star! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Paper Mario fun!

We saved the life of the captain and he joined our crew!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The plan for next week is to start a brand new playthrough on Monday night. That being said, the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door should keep their regular spots in the lineup!

I’ll keep this one short and to the point, check out all the great guides and videos Shacknews has to offer. Finding a missing shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be a thing of the past if you use our guides. Check out all our new Mortal Kombat 1 content like characters and their fighting styles. Learn why Kung Lao is the best Mortal Kombat fighter ever. On the other hand, make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel with Prime Gaming so you never miss another episode of the Stevetendo show again!

Keep thinking of games that you’d like to see me play on the Stevetendo show. There are a lot of Super Mario games coming out in the winter that are planned for the show. I also plan to play F-Zero 99 on the show at some point so keep an eye out for that too.