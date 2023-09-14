New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door gets a remaster in 2024

Nintendo is enhancing the beloved Paper Mario game for the Nintendo Switch.
Donovan Erskine
For the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, the company’s “one more thing” was a nostalgic reveal for fans of the GameCube era. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is getting a remaster in 2024, bringing enhanced visuals to the RPG for a Nintendo Switch release.

