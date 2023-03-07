ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 297 Mario shows off his green thumb at Flower Fields in Paper Mario!

The journey that is Paper Mario continues tonight, on the Stevetendo show. During the last Paper Mario episode, we made our way to Lavalava Island, found some treasure, and defeated the Lava Piranha that lived inside the volcano. Our reward for defeating the beast was another Star Spirit. We have made quite a bit of progress in the adventure but that could slow down a bit as we make our way to chapter six, Flower Fields.

When I was a kid, I remember this level taking a long time to complete, as there is a lot of backtracking in the stage. There are different colored flowers in the level that need different colored food to eat. Each location in Flower Fields has a different food but you don’t know which one you’ll need until you get to a gate that has the colored flower on guard duty. That being said, we will find a new party member in Flower Fields, so that’s a bonus! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can get through Flower Fields and save another Star Spirit.

What's the enemy of flowers, a cloud drying to block out the sun. Meet Huff N. Puff.

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Wario Land 3 and Pokemon Leaf Green playthroughs. It has been quite some time since I've played Wario Land 3 so it's a nice trip down memory land as I really don't remember too much about the game. As for Pokemon, we beat Sabrina last episode and begin our surfing journey to Cinnabar Island.

Want an easy way to support the Shacknews Twitch channel. Use Prime Gaming to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss out on any of our great shows. You might be having a bad week and forget that the Stevetendo show is on. By using Prime Gaming, you’ll always be covered so you don’t miss out on your favorite shows! Shacknews has got you covered for classic games, indie games, pop culture and everything in-between! Next week, the Stevetendo show hits 300 episodes and it still surprises me that the show will hit 300 episodes. It has allowed me to play some of my favorite games as well as some that I missed when I was younger. I appreciate and thank the viewers for stopping by and having a good time!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!