Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door & Luigi's Mansion 2 HD get release dates Nintendo's Mario Day presentation revealed Thousand-Year Door arrives in May 2024, while Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will come in June 2024.

We now have the confirmed release dates of a couple highly anticipated Nintendo games, here in 2024. Mario Day brought forth the dates for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and the remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Nintendo shared the details on the dates of these two games in a special Mario Day presentation put up on the Nintendo YouTube channel on March 10. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door comes first with a release date set for May 23, 2024. Then, on June 27, 2024, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will come out. Both games will be exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Players have been excited for details on both Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD ever since their first announcements. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a remake of the 2004 GameCube game, widely considered to be the most popular and beloved Paper Mario game in the series for its vibrant cast, fun story, lengthy adventure, and multitude of side-quests.

Are you ready for a spooky summer full of

paranormal puzzles? Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD comes to#NintendoSwitch June 27th!https://t.co/IIsLpCS5Rc pic.twitter.com/o94BIm0sWx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD polishes up a classic that was originally exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS. Developer Next Level Games has since been fully acquired by Nintendo and has been hard at work sprucing the game up for an upgraded release on Nintendo Switch.

With release dates set on these games, it promises to be a fun summer for Nintendo fans. Stay tuned for any further details leading up to the release of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.