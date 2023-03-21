ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 303 Dress warm as we head to Shiver City in Paper Mario!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re helping our favorite plumber save Princess Peach from the forces of evil in Paper Mario. During the last Paper Mario episode, we traveled to Flower Fields where the sixth Star Spirit was being held captive. It was here we found our last teammate, Lakilester the Lakitu. We received the sixth Star Spirit after defeated the cloud monster, Huff N. Puff.

There’s one Star Spirit left but where in the Mushroom Kingdom is it? Now that we have Lakilester, we can travel over spikes and there was a path in the sewers we couldn’t cross over because of spikes. Long story short, that path leads to Shiver City, the coldest location in the Mushroom Kingdom. From Shiver City, we’ll travel to the Crystal Palace, the home of the seventh and final Star Spirit. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out if we can make our way through the Crystal Palace!

The Crystal Palace feels like a maze but what's with the mirror?

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. PAX East is this week in Boston, Massachusetts so the Stevetendo show schedule is going to be slightly different this week. Wario Land 3 is taking Wednesday night off since I'm traveling to Boston that night. The Stevetendo show should be back to its normal schedule next week with Pokemon, Paper Mario, and Wario Land 3 taking their regular spots in the lineup.

