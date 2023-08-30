ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 365 Chapter four begins tonight in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. During the last episode, we finished my favorite location, Glitzville, and got another crystal star. The chapters are getting tougher as we make our way through the journey. Chapter four takes place in Twilight Town and there is an awful curse plaguing the town.

Everyone in the town is being turned into a pig and it’s up to Mario and friends to figure out why. I remember this chapter being tougher than the rest as well as being darker in terms of story tone. In this chapter, we’ll meet another new party member, Vivian, who we have met before. Vivian will be a nice addition to our party. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can take another step in helping Mario save the Princess.

Two Marios? What is going on here?

©Nintendo

