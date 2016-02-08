Shacknews Indie Game of the Year 2019 - Untitled Goose Game
The angry goose stands atop our best indie releases of 2019.
The angry goose stands atop our best indie releases of 2019.
The crew at Panic Inc. are about to release a new handheld gaming system called the Playdate, which includes a number of unusual features such as a tiny hand crank.
Campo Santo's first title, Firewatch, is ready to be set ablaze, but is their story about love, loss, and loneliness in the Wyoming Wilderness worth checking out? Our review.
A first look at Firewatch gameplay was shown at the Sony E3 2015 press conference.
Former Telltale developers Jake Rodkin and Sean Vanaman, Mark of the Ninja lead designer Nels Anderson, and ex-Studio Ghibli artist Olly Moss have joined forces to create a new studio called Campo Santo. And yes, there's already one game in the works.