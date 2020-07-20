Untitled Goose Game getting eco-friendly physical release & vinyl soundtrack from iam8bit Standard and eco-friendly 'Lovely Editions' of Untitled Goose Game are coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, as well as limited-edition vinyl soundtrack.

Untitled Goose Game was an undoubtably a breakout experience in indie gaming in 2019. House House and Panic Inc brought their dastardly goose and its torment of townsfolk to the delight of players around the world. Now, if you want to own a special bit of Untitled Goose Game goodness, the game is getting a special physical release and vinyl soundtrack with the help of iam8bit, and it will be done with environmentally friendly packaging.

House House, Panic Inc, and iam8bit announced the eco-friendly physical launch and vinyl soundtrack of Untitled Goose Game on the Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest livestream. Coming on September 29, 2020 to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, fans will be able to pick up a Standard Edition of Untitled Goose Game via the Skybound Store which includes a special Spring/Summer Plaza Catalogue featuring a ton of items a goose would happily steal. It also has a Village Map poster and No Goose sticker.

We're honking excited to announce Untitled Goose Game Physical Editions for Switch and PS4, along with its unique, soundtrack on vinyl. Both the Vinyl and iam8bit-exclusive "Lovely" Physical Editions feature beautiful recycled Eco-Friendly materials!https://t.co/jU89IEFo3g pic.twitter.com/jqdX3H0ucj — iam8bit (@iam8bit) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, a special iam8bit Lovely Edition for PS4 and Switch will feature everything above, plus environmentally friendly outer jackets, booklets, fold-out posters, a sugar-based, non-toxic, no-vinyl sticker pack-in, and eco-friendly shrink wrap. Finally, an Untitled Goose Game vinyl soundtrack is coming on September 29 as well, featuring music from Dan Golding, adapted from Claude Debussy’s Préludes.

Untitled Goose Game was easily one of many players’ favorite indie gaming experiences of 2019. It earned a ton of accolades throughout the year as it honked its way past one million copies sold, and even picked up a Game of the Year award from the D.I.C.E. Awards. Shacknews was no exception. We enjoyed the game so much it earned out 2019 Shacknews Indie Game of the Year, as well as a spot on our Top 10 Games of 2019.

If you’re a huge fan of Untitled Goose Game and want to keep it on your shelf, be sure to pre-order the new, upcoming copies and vinyl for the game, or keep an eye on it ahead of its September 29, 2020 release.