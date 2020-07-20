Watch the Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest Edition livestream here Tune in to the latest Summer Game Fest Developer Showcase to see updates on upcoming indie games, as well as some larger scale projects.

Geoff Keighley continues to carry on the Summer Game Fest legacy and today his summer-long digital event will host a special Developer Showcase brought to you by the Day of the Devs and The Game Awards. Those looking to take part in the online event will be able to do so via a special livestream, which you can watch right here.

Watch the Summer Game Fest Developer Showcase livestream here

The livestream is set to kick off at 11 a.m. EDT or 8 a.m. PDT for all you west coasters out there. There's not really any indication of exactly what projects the show will cover, but with Keighley involved, we're sure it will be a hoot either way. Those looking to tune in can do so via the official livestream channels such as Twitch and YouTube. For those who haven't been keeping up with Keighley's online event, the streams usually appear on the various channels set up for TheGameAwards. The show will also appear on IGN and GameSpot, giving even more users access to it.

While we don’t know exactly what we’ll be checking out just yet, Keighley did tease in a Tweet about the event that the part would include iconic figures like Miss Piggy and Scooter from The Muppets. This is the second time that a group of iconic characters have appeared on the show in some form, the previous appearance being from ALF.

If you want to tune in to the Summer Game Fest Developer Showcase for July, then make sure you keep your eyes glued to the embed we've included above.

