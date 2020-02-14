Untitled Goose Game is the second indie to win D.I.C.E. Awards' Game of the Year House House's Untitled Goose Game is in good company with Journey as the second indie title to ever score the D.I.C.E. Awards Game of the Year accolade.

It was a big night for House House and Untitled Goose Game at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The game continued to draw accolades and came away from the Awards show with a number of prizes, including the hallowed D.I.C.E. Game of the Year award. Untitled Goose Game has become the second indie title to have ever scored the accolade in the D.I.C.E. Awards’ decades long history.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 took place on February 13, 2020, hosted by Greg “GameOverGreggy” Miller and Jessica Chobot and presented by IGN. The Awards were many and the games were a wonderful tapestry of 2019. The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 winners included Death Stranding, Control, Mortal Kombat 11, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and many more. By the end of the show, it was the Game of the Year up for grabs between Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds, and Untitled Goose Game, and though many of the games took awards or nominations elsewhere, it was Untitled Goose Game that won out for Game of the Year of D.I.C.E. 2020.

Untitled Goose Game is only the second indie title in the entire history of the D.I.C.E. Awards to have ever received Game of the Year. The first was Journey from Thatgamecompany having scored its Game of the Year award back in 2012. Both Journey and Untitled Goose Game join the likes of God of War, Half-Life 2, Halo: Combat Evolved, and GoldenEye 007 for the accolade, just to name a few.

Untitled Goose Game did its legwork around other categories too. It picked up the Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game and Outstanding Achievement in Character Awards, coming away from D.I.C.E. 2020 with three awards altogether. It was second only behind Remedy’s Control, which came away with four awards (Game Direction, Action Game of the Year, Original Music Composition, and Art Direction). Both Untitled Goose Game and Control were the only games to walk away with three or more awards.

Untitled Goose Game has been on a lot of favorites lists. It was a constant fixture of The Game Awards 2019, not to mention Shacknews’ 2019 Indie Game of the Year, so to see it continue to pick up accolades is just icing on the cake… a cake knocked over and dragged away by a mean goose… likely in the midst of a birthday party. Honk.