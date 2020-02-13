Watch the 2020 DICE Awards show livestream here Everything you need to know to tune into the 2020 DICE Awards show livestream right here.

It’s still awards season, and that means we have at least one more awards ceremony to look forward to. Set to take place on February 13, the D.I.C.E. Awards will be presented by IGN and hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller. If you’re excited about the DICE Awards, then you can tune into the livestream right here.

Watch the 2020 DICE Awards show livestream here

There will no doubt be a number of ways for users to tune into the D.I.C.E Awards show this year. The entire thing is being presented by IGN, and you’ll have plenty of ways to watch it across IGN’s various streaming platforms, including YouTube and Twitch. We’ve included the embed for IGN’s Twitch channel below, so make sure you check that out when the event kicks off at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET on February 13.

The DICE Awards show will also be available on a slew of other services from IGN, including its Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Roku, Fire TV, and Android TV apps. There are a ton of great games set to receive recognition this year. Interested in knowing more about what games and developers are being represented during the DICE Awards show? Head over to our full list of the DICE 2020 awards finalists for more information.

The DICE Awards show will take place during the DICE Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. We’ll have plenty of coverage from the show here on Shacknews, so make sure you keep your eyes glued to Shacknews on Twitter, and to our DICE 2020 hub. You can also head to the official DICE Summit website for all the latest information and news about scheduling. There are tons of roundtables and panels planned from big names in the gaming industry, and we’re excited to see what comes throughout the remainder of the week.