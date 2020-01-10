The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 categories & nominees
The 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards are coming up and the finalists for each category have been confirmed with Control and Death Stranding garnering eight nominations apiece.
It’s the time of year again when heavy hitters are headed to the 2020 D.I.C.E. Summit in Las Vegas, and that means it’s also time for the annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The show recognizes excellence, innovation, and creativity across the gaming industry, and the finalists for each category have been confirmed. Here’s when and what to expect out of the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards, as well as the games up for awards in each category. Spoiler: Expect to see a lot of Control and Death Stranding.
When are the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020?
The 2020 D.I.C.E. Awards take place during the D.I.C.E Summit 2020 which runs from February 11 to 13, 2020 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 contains over 20 categories featuring 65 games which were selected for finalist nominations. On February 13, 2020, hosts Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller will announce the winners in each category.
We're pleased to share the nominees for our 23rd #DICEAwards! A total of 65 games were nominated this year, led by @ControlRemedy and #DeathStranding w/ 8 each. Join us Feb. 13th w/ hosts, @JessicaChobot and @GameOverGreggy to see the winners! Full list: https://t.co/nGMc2d7nLu pic.twitter.com/IUv0iBw0FZ— Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) January 10, 2020
D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 categories and nominees
These are all of the categories for the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards and the finalists in each category.
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi's Mansion 3
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Control (Jesse Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Family Game of the Year
- A Short Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
Racing Game of the Year
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour
- Trials Rising
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
- The Outer Worlds
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB The Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay The Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
- What the Golf?
Portable Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
Online Game of the Year
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- A Short Hike
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Now we’re not biased or anything, but if the goose in Untitled Goose Game doesn’t win Outstanding Achievement in Character, are we truly doing any of this for the right reasons? Who are you hoping to see get some recognition at the D.I.C.E. Awards in 2020? Don’t forget to check out some of the results from D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 as well.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 categories & nominees