The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 categories & nominees

It’s the time of year again when heavy hitters are headed to the 2020 D.I.C.E. Summit in Las Vegas, and that means it’s also time for the annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The show recognizes excellence, innovation, and creativity across the gaming industry, and the finalists for each category have been confirmed. Here’s when and what to expect out of the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards, as well as the games up for awards in each category. Spoiler: Expect to see a lot of Control and Death Stranding.

When are the D.I.C.E. Awards 2020?

The 2020 D.I.C.E. Awards take place during the D.I.C.E Summit 2020 which runs from February 11 to 13, 2020 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 contains over 20 categories featuring 65 games which were selected for finalist nominations. On February 13, 2020, hosts Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller will announce the winners in each category.

D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 categories and nominees

These are all of the categories for the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards and the finalists in each category.

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay The Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Now we’re not biased or anything, but if the goose in Untitled Goose Game doesn’t win Outstanding Achievement in Character, are we truly doing any of this for the right reasons? Who are you hoping to see get some recognition at the D.I.C.E. Awards in 2020? Don’t forget to check out some of the results from D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 as well.