Playdate Season One game list Discover a list of all the games coming to Playdate in Season One.

The Playdate is a unique handheld device and as such, it has equally unique games. Those that are planning on picking up a unit will want to know what games are coming to Playdate. With games releasing in seasons, there will be more to experience as time marches on.

All Playdate games – Season One

The Playdate is set to include 24 games when it releases sometime this year. These games are part of what Panic is referring to as “Season One”. During the season, players will receive two brand new games every week, for 12 weeks. Here’s a list of the titles arriving during the first season.

Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure

Battleship Godios

Boogie Loops

Casual Birder

DemonQuest 85

Echoic Memory

Executive Golf DX

Flipper Lifter

Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke

Hyper Meteor

Lost Your Marbles

Omaze

Pick Pack Pup

Questy Chess

Ratcheteer

Sasquatchers

Snak

Spellcorked!

Zipper

Saturday Edition

Whitewater Wipeout

Mars After Midnight

Recommendation Dog

Reel Steal

Mars After Midnight is a new game from Lucas Pope, the developer behind the critically-acclaimed Return of the Obra Dinn and Papers Please. Reel Steel and Recommendation Dog are two games currently being developed by up-and-coming devs from marginalized communities under the guidance and mentorship of Sweet Baby.

The Playdate is scheduled to release in 2021, with pre-orders currently available via the Playdate site. This seasonal game release format is a unique take, which basically guarantees players will have new experiences every week for about three months. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Playdate page for more on this unique video game machine.