Playdate Season One game list

The Playdate is a unique handheld device and as such, it has equally unique games. Those that are planning on picking up a unit will want to know what games are coming to Playdate. With games releasing in seasons, there will be more to experience as time marches on.
All Playdate games – Season One
The Playdate is set to include 24 games when it releases sometime this year. These games are part of what Panic is referring to as “Season One”. During the season, players will receive two brand new games every week, for 12 weeks. Here’s a list of the titles arriving during the first season.
- Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure
- Battleship Godios
- Boogie Loops
- Casual Birder
- DemonQuest 85
- Echoic Memory
- Executive Golf DX
- Flipper Lifter
- Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke
- Hyper Meteor
- Lost Your Marbles
- Omaze
- Pick Pack Pup
- Questy Chess
- Ratcheteer
- Sasquatchers
- Snak
- Spellcorked!
- Zipper
- Saturday Edition
- Whitewater Wipeout
- Mars After Midnight
- Recommendation Dog
- Reel Steal
Mars After Midnight is a new game from Lucas Pope, the developer behind the critically-acclaimed Return of the Obra Dinn and Papers Please. Reel Steel and Recommendation Dog are two games currently being developed by up-and-coming devs from marginalized communities under the guidance and mentorship of Sweet Baby.
The Playdate is scheduled to release in 2021, with pre-orders currently available via the Playdate site. This seasonal game release format is a unique take, which basically guarantees players will have new experiences every week for about three months. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Playdate page for more on this unique video game machine.
