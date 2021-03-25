New Playdate mirror app will allow PC screen sharing, control, & streaming No official pre-order date has been set yet, but the Playdate will now feature an app for easy connection and functionality with PCs for control and streaming.

The Playdate has continued to be an interesting foray in alternative console design. The handcranked little portable will feature plenty of neat gaming utility. And while it’s still waiting on a pre-order and release date, the developers did share another new feature coming to the system. The Playdate mirror app will allow connection and screen-sharing with your PC, as well as allowing control and opening up the opportunity for streaming.

The developers at Panic shared the Playdate mirror app via the Playdate Twitter on March 24, 2021. This recently announced app will allowed players to connect the Playdate console to their PC, allowing them to bring up the active screen and control of the Playdate through the app. The primary intended use of this feature is to allow players to steam gameplay of their Playdate with relative ease should they so desire, but it will seemingly also allow players to use PC controllers and input to operate the Playdate. It should be quite useful for those that want to play with alternate inputs outside of that of the Playdate’s, such as an Xbox gamepad.

Here’s a fun little new thing we made. Plug in your Playdate, launch this app, and it will mirror your Playdate screen to your PC/Mac/Linux in real-time. Perfect for streamers, YouTubers, and better accessibility. Input from the PC can pass through to the Playdate also! pic.twitter.com/OE8q1X0txC — Playdate (@playdate) March 24, 2021

Despite announcement of the new feature, we didn’t get a new date on the Playdate’s pre-order and release dates just yet. The last we heard on the matter, the Playdate was expected to get a new pre-order date in 2021 following a delay. Unfortunately, we don’t have a window on that just yet.

Nonetheless, the Playdate’s mirror app should provide quite some utility to the overall console whether you just want to play it with gamepads or share what you’re playing via Twitch and other streaming platforms with relative ease.

The Playdate is set to run at $149 USD and the new mirror app will come packaged with it. As we await a new pre-order date, stay tuned for further news and updates regarding the crafty hand crank portable console.