Houston Outlaws Overwatch League team sold by Immortals
The Immortals Gaming Club reached a deal with the Beasley Media Group on the sale of Overwatch League Team Houston Outlaws.
Among all of the news breaking at BlizzCon 2019, Sojourn was announced as the next hero. She might even be Canadian, too!
The San Francisco Shock ended the Overwatch League Grand Finals almost as quickly as they started, walloping the Vancouver Titans and sweeping them 4-0.
The Overwatch League crowns a new world champion this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the Overwatch League 2019 Finals and how to watch it.
The DJ and producer will take the stage at the Overwatch League Grand Finals before the games kick off.
Jay 'Sinatraa' Won beat out a crowded field and stands ahead of the pack as the Overwatch League's Most Valuable Player for its second season.
Here are all of the teams that made the playoffs for Season 2 of the Overwatch League, including the six teams that will face off this weekend for the final two spots.
Winston mains, rejoice! There's a new skin in it for you.
It's your turn to choose T-Mobile's Overwatch League MVP, so make sure you cast your vote.
Overwatch is saying goodbye to the GOATS composition by introducing a new Role Queue system that will force lineups of two support, two tanks, and two DPS.