Blizzard confirms it is 'transitioning' away from Overwatch League A vote was held earlier this year to determine whether or not OWL would continue on with a new season next year.

The Overwatch League isn’t what it once was. That much has been obvious for a while, but it seems Blizzard Entertainment is now actively working to retire the league and attempt new ideas with Overwatch esports. In a recent conversation, an OWL spokesperson said that the organization is “transitioning” away from Overwatch League in favor of pursuing new opportunities, especially in light of the fact that several teams have already pulled out of the league.

Said OWL spokesperson addressed the state of Overwatch League and the future of Overwatch esports in a statement to GG Recon. In said statement, it seems fairly certain to say that a 2024 Overwatch League season is very unlikely:

We are transitioning from the Overwatch League and evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction. We are grateful to everyone who made OWL possible and remain focused on building our vision of a revitalized esports program. We are excited to share details with you all in the near future.

Blizzcon 2023 was almost entirely void of any mention of Overwatch League, despite having numerous Overwatch 2 reveals.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

This statement comes after a number of actions by Blizzard and team owners that have weakened the Overwatch League of the years. The COVID-19 pandemic took a lot of wind out of OWL’s sails, seeing teams like the championship-winning Vancouver Titans dismantled. Other teams such as the Toronto Defiant and Chengdu Hunters also left the league. Eventually, it led to a vote by OWL team owners earlier this year as to whether or not to continue Overwatch League at all.

Based on the statement given to GG Recon, it seems the vote on Overwatch League may have been another nail in the coffin for the organized esports league. As we wait to see exactly what that means for competitive Overwatch in 2024, stay tuned for further updates to this ongoing story.