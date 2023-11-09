New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Blizzard confirms it is 'transitioning' away from Overwatch League

A vote was held earlier this year to determine whether or not OWL would continue on with a new season next year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
3

The Overwatch League isn’t what it once was. That much has been obvious for a while, but it seems Blizzard Entertainment is now actively working to retire the league and attempt new ideas with Overwatch esports. In a recent conversation, an OWL spokesperson said that the organization is “transitioning” away from Overwatch League in favor of pursuing new opportunities, especially in light of the fact that several teams have already pulled out of the league.

Said OWL spokesperson addressed the state of Overwatch League and the future of Overwatch esports in a statement to GG Recon. In said statement, it seems fairly certain to say that a 2024 Overwatch League season is very unlikely:

Blizzcon 2023 featuring new Overwatch content
Blizzcon 2023 was almost entirely void of any mention of Overwatch League, despite having numerous Overwatch 2 reveals.
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

This statement comes after a number of actions by Blizzard and team owners that have weakened the Overwatch League of the years. The COVID-19 pandemic took a lot of wind out of OWL’s sails, seeing teams like the championship-winning Vancouver Titans dismantled. Other teams such as the Toronto Defiant and Chengdu Hunters also left the league. Eventually, it led to a vote by OWL team owners earlier this year as to whether or not to continue Overwatch League at all.

Based on the statement given to GG Recon, it seems the vote on Overwatch League may have been another nail in the coffin for the organized esports league. As we wait to see exactly what that means for competitive Overwatch in 2024, stay tuned for further updates to this ongoing story.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola