Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch Only six teams remain. Find out who will be the first champions of Overwatch 2.

This has an incredibly challenging time for the Overwatch League, as the competitive season has undergone a major transition. The season started with the first Overwatch and has since transitioned into Overwatch 2. With the move to the newest entry in the series complete, it's time once again for the Overwatch League Grand Finals, which are being held in the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Only six teams remain heading into Thursday and Shacknews is here with everything you need to know going into the weekend.

How much is the Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals prize pool?

The Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals prize pool sits at $2.55 million USD, according to the Overwatch League website. Here's how the prize money is set to be distributed:

1st place - $1,000,000

2nd place - $500,000

3rd place - $350,000

4th place - $250,000

5th & 6th place - $100,000

7th & 8th place (Los Angeles Gladiators/Florida Mayhem) - $55,000

9th-12th place (Philadelphia Fusion/Shanghai Dragons/Atlanta Reign/Toronto Defiant) - $35,000

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals schedule

The Overwatch League's playoffs, conducted in a double elimination format, have come down to six teams. The Winners Finals, Losers Quarterfinals, and Losers Semifinals will all take place on Thursday afternoon. The Losers Finals and Grand Finals will both be held on Friday evening.

Here are the brackets:



Source: Blizzard

The Losers Finals will begin Friday, November 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET while the Grand Finals are scheduled ot start at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET. All matches are best-of-five, while the Grand Finals will be a best-of-seven.

How to watch the Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals

The Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals weekend can be seen in its entirety live on the Overwatch League YouTube channel. You can also watch directly from the Overwatch League website or the Overwatch League mobile app.

Overwatch League Token Drops



Source: Blizzard

If you choose to watch the Overwatch League Grand Finals weekend on the Overwatch League website, the Overwatch League mobile app, or a Battle.net-connected YouTube account, you will be eligible to receive League Tokens. These can be used for exclusive Overwatch League cosmetics, which can be used in your copy of Overwatch 2. Earn five League Tokens per hour viewed, as well as three Overwatch League home and away skins for every three hours watched up to 30 hours. Keep an eye out for viewership milestones, which grant viewers special community designed cosmetics.

In order to receive these drops, you must log in with your Battle.net account on the Overwatch League YouTube channel, the Overwatch League website, or the Overwatch League app. Here's more information on how to earn League Tokens.

How to watch the Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals VODs

Blizzard will regularly update the Overwatch League YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.