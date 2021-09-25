New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Overwatch League (OWL) 2021 Grand Finals here

Here's how you can watch the Overwatch League 2021 Grand Finals match.
Donovan Erskine
2

The current Overwatch League season has been filled with close matches and memorable moments. The playoffs have delivered that same action, with plenty of exciting matchups to go around. It’s all set to come to a head with the Grand Finals going down this weekend. Here, the final two teams will face off for the coveted Overwatch League Trophy. Here’s how you can watch the OWL 2021 Grand Finals.

Watch the Overwatch League (OWL) 2021 Grand Finals here

The Overwatch League 2021 Grand Finals will take place on Saturday, September 25, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcasted on the official Overwatch League YouTube channel. OWL has an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming, so you won’t be able to watch it anywhere else. If you miss the event when it’s live, you’ll be able to watch the VOD afterwards.

If you’re an Overwatch fan that never really got invested into the esports side of things, there may still be an incentive for you to watch the OWL Grand Finals today. The developers behind Overwatch 2 will be making an appearance during the broadcast to share updates on the highly-anticipated sequel. The developers will discuss hero reworks in the game at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. During halftime of the Grand Finals, Overwatch pros from around the league will face off in an exhibition match of Overwatch 2. This will mark the second time that we get to see a full match of Overwatch 2 from beginning to end.

The Overwatch League 2021 Grand Finals will take place later today, concluding the latest season. In addition to some high-level esports action, fans will also be treated to an exclusive look at Overwatch 2. Stick with Shacknews for more on Overwatch League.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

