Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch The Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs are rolling through this weekend to Grand Finals on Sunday. Find out how to catch the action here.

Activision Blizzard may have been through its ups and downs, but one of its premier esports leagues, the Overwatch League, is still around and headed for its last stretch of matches leading up to this year’s Grand Finals. The last leg of the Overwatch League 2023 Season Playoffs is underway, and this weekend a new champion will be crowned in the competition. Want to know who’s playing, what’s on the line, and how to catch the matches? We have all of that information right here.

Where to watch the Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs

The Overwatch League will be viewable almost entirely on the Overwatch League YouTube channel. The VODs of each day of competition are going to be available there as well, but you can also catch the live matches on the channel as they play out.

Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs schedule

The Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals will kick off at 5 p.m. CT on October 1, 2023.

Source: Overwatch League

We’re well into the schedule for the weekend’s Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs, but there’s still plenty to see. The full schedule can found on the Overwatch League website, but we also have the times for key matches just below:

Saturday Semi Finals Matches: September 30, 2023 @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Sunday Semi Finals Matches: October 1, 2023 @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Overwatch League 2023 Grand Finals: October 1, 2023 @ 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

Overwatch League 2023 qualifying teams

The Overwatch League Playoffs teams will be battling to see who is 2023's Overwatch League champion over the weekend.

Source: Overwatch League

Here are the teams that qualified for the Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs and are currently playing for the Grand Finals:

Atlanta Reign

Seoul Infernal

Florida Mayhem

London Spitfire

Houston Outlaws

Boston Uprising

Dallas Fuel

Hangzhou Spark

These teams either qualified by coming out on top in their respective regions or by making it in via a play-in tournament, but only one team will be able to claim the trophy and prize pool by the end of this weekend.

Overwatch League 2023 prize pool

The final prize pool for the Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs shook out to about $1,855,000 USD. The prize pool will be split between the top 6 teams with the 7th and 8th place teams going home empty-handed. Here’s the official breakdown of final prizing:

1st Place: $1,000,000

2nd Place: $400,000

3rd Place: $225,000

4th Place: $130,000

5th Place: $50,000

6th Place: $50,000

That covers everything you need to know about the Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs this weekend. Stay tuned to see how things shake out and who ends up taking it all when the dust clears.