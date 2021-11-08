Overwatch League & Philadelphia Fusion star Kim 'Alarm' Kyeong-Bo dead at 20 Alarm was Overwatch League's 2020 Rookie of the Year, a Role Stars award winner, and nominee for the Most Valuable Player award.

Tragedy has hit the Overwatch League player community this week. Philadelphia Fusion player Kim "Alarm" Kyeong-Bo has passed away at the age of 20. He was a flex support main with incredible range across the game’s cast of healers, buffers, and debuffers, not to mention a break-out player in last year’s competition, claiming the title of Rookie of the Year 2020.

The news of Alarm’s passing was broken via the Philadelphia Fusion Twitter on November 7, 2021. The statement included was as follows:

“We are devastated and heartbroken to hear about Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo’s passing. Alarm was the heart and soul of our organization, and our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family as we mourn this tragic loss. The Kim family and Fusion ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.” ~ Philadelphia Fusion

As can be noted above, no details or cause of death were provided at this time.

Despite ongoing issues at Activision Blizzard, the Overwatch League has carried on in 2021. It was the Shanghai Dragons that took the 2021 Grand Finals in this year’s competition, but the Philadelphia Fusion still had a place in the road to the final showdown, making it to the Overwatch League 2021 Playoffs before being knocked out by the LA Gladiators.

Alarm was still an active and strong part of the Philadelphia Fusion roster in Overwatch League’s 2021 season, playing a major role in the team’s playoff run. He was also the breakout star of the team in his rookie year. In addition to the aforementioned Rookie of the Year 2020 award, Alarm also garnered a nomination for the Most Valuable Player Award.

Many esports organizations and players have mourned the sudden and tragic loss of Alarm over the weekend. Shacknews joins them in sharing condolences with Alarm’s friends and family in this trying time.