Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Ramattra adds a new tank hero to Overwatch 2 in December

Revealed during Friday's Overwatch League Grand Finals broadcast, Overwatch 2's next character comes from Zenyatta's tribe of monks.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Blizzard Entertainment
2

It's been an intense day in the Overwatch League, as another season is about to wrap up. However, before it does, Blizzard has something for the Overwatch 2 player base in the form of a new hero reveal. Prior to Friday's Grand Finals match, fans were treated to a first look at the game's 36th playable character, a tank hero named Ramattra.

Ramattra hails from the same Shambli monk tribe as fellow Overwatch hero Zenyatta. However, this omnic war machine never found true peace, only encountering strife and hardships. This has prompted him to become leader of Null Sector and take his message to humanity, defending omnic life by any means necessary.

Little else is known about Ramattra and what he'll bring to the Overwatch 2 table, as far as specific skills and abilities. Blizzard is saving that for another day, though prior to the Overwatch League Grand Finals, the developers joined a panel to discuss the character in a little more detail. They pointed to Ramattra utilizing dual forms: Omnic Form and Nemesis Form. Players will have to master when to switch around between forms, as Omnic Form focuses more on protection while Nemesis Form leans towards offense and disruption. The developers are also hinting at Ramattra's Nemesis Form being a force to be reckoned with, one that should make him a high-priority target once he hits the battlefield.

Ramattra meditating with the Shambli monks

Source: Blizzard

Expect to learn more about Ramattra in the next month, as Blizzard has targeted Tuesday, December 6 for his arrival, just in time for the start of Season 2 of Overwatch 2. For now, enjoy the Overwatch League Grand Finals between the Dallas Fuel and the San Francisco Shock, where a large share of $2.55 million is at stake.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola