Ramattra adds a new tank hero to Overwatch 2 in December Revealed during Friday's Overwatch League Grand Finals broadcast, Overwatch 2's next character comes from Zenyatta's tribe of monks.

It's been an intense day in the Overwatch League, as another season is about to wrap up. However, before it does, Blizzard has something for the Overwatch 2 player base in the form of a new hero reveal. Prior to Friday's Grand Finals match, fans were treated to a first look at the game's 36th playable character, a tank hero named Ramattra.

Ramattra hails from the same Shambli monk tribe as fellow Overwatch hero Zenyatta. However, this omnic war machine never found true peace, only encountering strife and hardships. This has prompted him to become leader of Null Sector and take his message to humanity, defending omnic life by any means necessary.

Little else is known about Ramattra and what he'll bring to the Overwatch 2 table, as far as specific skills and abilities. Blizzard is saving that for another day, though prior to the Overwatch League Grand Finals, the developers joined a panel to discuss the character in a little more detail. They pointed to Ramattra utilizing dual forms: Omnic Form and Nemesis Form. Players will have to master when to switch around between forms, as Omnic Form focuses more on protection while Nemesis Form leans towards offense and disruption. The developers are also hinting at Ramattra's Nemesis Form being a force to be reckoned with, one that should make him a high-priority target once he hits the battlefield.



Source: Blizzard

Expect to learn more about Ramattra in the next month, as Blizzard has targeted Tuesday, December 6 for his arrival, just in time for the start of Season 2 of Overwatch 2. For now, enjoy the Overwatch League Grand Finals between the Dallas Fuel and the San Francisco Shock, where a large share of $2.55 million is at stake.