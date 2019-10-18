Grounded first-look preview: Ants, man, and the wasps
Obsidian is thinking small for its next major effort, Grounded. Shacknews gets a first look at what players can expect from this survival game.
Obsidian is thinking small for its next major effort, Grounded. Shacknews gets a first look at what players can expect from this survival game.
Obsidian Entertainment revealed its first title under the Microsoft umbrella at this year's X019 and Grounded is unlike anything the studio has made to this point.
Learn how to Respec and reset your Skills in The Outer Worlds using the Vocational Competence Respecification Machine.
A collection of guide and walkthrough content for The Outer Worlds, helping players tackle all their in-game obstacles.
Find out how long it takes to beat The Outer Worlds. It's more complicated than you think.
With The Outer Worlds hours away from releasing, Shacknews reached out to co-directors Leonard Boyarsky and Tim Cain to talk about the game's launch, some of its design choices, truly absurd branding, and Obsidian's deal with Microsoft.
Nintendo Switch players all over the world want to know the release date for The Outer Worlds, Obsidian Entertainment's latest sci-fi RPG game.
For the first time ever, Twitch Plays will livestream a pre-release game. Check it out.
The Outer Worlds provides a solid set of tools and a vibrant world full of interesting characters to carve your own path. Our review of Obsidian Entertainment's Game of the Year contender.
Do you want to be a hero or a villain when you start running around in The Outer Worlds? It's up to you.