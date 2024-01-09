New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Developer Direct showcase announced for later this January

Avowed, Hellblade 2, and MachineGames' upcoming Indiana Jones are expected to show up on the presentation.
TJ Denzer
Image via Xbox
With a new year, we’ve got tons of new games to look forward to, and it looks like Xbox is one of the first stepping up to show us what’s in store. The gaming giant has announced a Developer Direct presentation coming later this January. Xbox will give us a look at what’s going on across a number of its first-party developers, including a much-anticipated look at MachineGames’ progress on its Indiana Jones game.

Xbox announced the upcoming Developer Direct presentation in an Xbox Wire blog post this week. According to the announcement, Xbox will be going live with its Developer Direct on January 18, starting at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. During the event, we’ll be treated to a look at a number of upcoming titles on Xbox’s gaming slate, as shared in the announcement. Among them will be Obsidian Entertainment’s fantasy-fiction RPG Avowed, the turn-based grand strategy of Oxide Games’ Ara: History Untold, and even another look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory. Despite the fun slate, Xbox makes note that viewers shouldn’t expect any news or appearances on Activision Blizzard or its games during the presentation.

The Indiana Jones teaser image from Bethesda and MachineGames showing the brand's logo and Indy's iconic whip.
It's been since 2021 that we've been waiting to hear about Bethesda and MachineGames' take on Indiana Jones. At the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct, we'll finally get a peek.
Source: Bethesda

Among the games listed in the presentation, Indiana Jones might be the most exciting. It was in January 2021 that we learned from Bethesda and MachineGames that they were working on a new game in the Indiana Jones universe. However, we’ve heard very little since as the studios have gone quiet to work on the game. Now, it seems MachineGames is finally ready to show what it has accomplished so far.

Avowed and Hellblade 2 should also be fun to see as far as anything new on the games, so tune in as the Xbox Developer Direct goes live later this January, or stay tuned here at Shacknews as we share news and coverage from the presentation.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

