The Outer Worlds has crossed 5 million copies sold since launch Obsidian Entertainment is currently developing Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2.

Obsidian Entertainment put out The Outer Worlds in 2019, introducing players to an all-new action-RPG sci-fi universe in which they must navigate the control of corporations across multitudes of planets. In 2023, it’s still proving to be a seller for Obsidian as the developer has announced that The Outer Worlds just passed five million copies sold.

Obsidian Entertainment shared The Other Worlds’ latest milestone in a tweet from the franchise’s Twitter this week. In true on-brand style, the twitter has fun with the announcement:

The Board is excited to announce we have employed 5 million spacers in the Halcyon Colony! We've sent you a mock apple and Spectrum Vodka to celebrate this achievement and our 4th anniversary! Do not fret; we've covered the cost of this celebration gift with your paycheck.

The Outer Worlds has reached over 5 million units sold as Obsidian is continuing to develop the sequel, as well as Avowed.

Source: Obsidian Entertainment

The Outer Worlds launched in 2019 to great enthusiasm, including here in our Shacknews review. It was one of our favorite games of that year and has since featured DLC expansions that made it all the more fun, such as the Murder on Eridanos DLC.

Obsidian Entertainment has since moved to work on fantasy-fiction action-RPG Avowed, which is set in its Pillars of Eternity universe, and The Outer Worlds 2, which promises to be another zany sci-fi adventure in the Halcyon Colony as corporations aim to take the colonists for all they’re worth.

Either way, it’s good to see The Outer Worlds is still getting love more than four years later. Stay tuned for further game announcements and news coming out of Obsidian Entertainment as it becomes available.