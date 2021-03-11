New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC launches next week

Our next galactic adventures in the corporate-fueled dark comedy of The Outer Worlds is coming fast with Murder on Eridanos launching next week.
TJ Denzer
3

The Outer Worlds has been a fantastically zany adventure in most of its content, whether it was the battle of corporate interests against human self-preservation in the base game or the additional hijinks in the previous Peril on Gorgon DLC. Now, it’s time to get up to some new sci-fi troubles. The second DLC, Murder on Eridanos, has promised a new mystery-fueled adventure and we’ve finally got a release date for it. It’s coming next week.

Obsidian Entertainment announced the release date for The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos with a new trailer on The Outer Worlds Twitter on March 11, 2021. On March 17, 2021, we’ll be able to jump into the new DLC on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. This one takes us on a trip to the Grand Colonial hotel on the titular planet on Eridanos. As you might have also discerned, there’s been a murder. And not the kind you find yourself committing on the reg in The Outer Worlds. No, it’s a caper-type murder that needs solving. Have a look at the trailer for yourself below.

As nearly always in The Outer Worlds, a corporate faction is at the heart of Murder on Eridanos, Rizzo’s this time to be precise. The company’s spokesperson has been killed and outside of wanting a new face for its company, Rizzo’s also wants to figure out how to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Will you heed the call, put on your sleuthing cap, and explore the mystery?

Murder on Eridanos looks to be another pretty good outing for Obsidian as it continues its work on The Outer Worlds content. The base game was a delight, as was Peril on Gorgon, and Murder on Eridanos is shaping up to be more of the same if our hands-on preview has anything to say about it.

With the March 17, 2021 release date right around the corner, it’s time to dust off your Outer Worlds saves and get ready for galactic mystery-solving fun. Eridanos and the Grand Colonial hotel await.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 11, 2021 9:20 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC launches next week

    • Nixx2004 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 11, 2021 9:55 AM

      So was this game good? Looks kind of fun, similar to Fallout 4 but more condensed. ~20 hours of gameplay, seems alright. Don't need hundreds of hours in every game...

      • aasyranth legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 11, 2021 10:25 AM

        I had a decent time with it.

      • Stimpak Chopra mercury mega
        reply
        March 11, 2021 10:29 AM

        It depends what you want out of it. It's a totally solid 30 hour first person RPG-lite. It's like they ironed all of the shitty bits out of Fallout but ironed out all the memorable bits in the process.

    • falidorn mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 11, 2021 9:57 AM

      They are still releasing stuff for this game? I thought it was pretty meh and from what I can tell the game didn’t generate tons of excitement post release hype.

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      March 11, 2021 10:02 AM

      Excited!

