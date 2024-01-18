New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dual wield magic & bullets when you play Avowed this Fall 2024

Obsidian Entertainment gave us a look at Avowed's world, quests, and combat during the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct presentation.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Obsidian Entertainment
1

With this month’s Xbox Developer Direct presentation, we got a good look at Obsidian Entertainment’s fantasy-fiction RPG adventure Avowed to kick things off. It featured a stellar look at the beautiful world and a mesmerizing display of dual-wielded weapons and magic in the game. Finally, we got an idea of when the game is coming. Avowed received a Fall 2024 release window today.

Avowed was put on full display to kick off the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct presentation this week. During that presentation, we got a good look at gameplay in the game. That included a wealth of dual-wielding. Avowed will not just have swords, shields, and arrows. It will also have magic and firearms. During the reveal, we got a look at sessions where the character dual wielded two flintlock pistols. We also saw the opportunity to dual wield wands with their own unique magic, allowing us to theoretically become a maelstrom of focused magic.

Dual-wielding flintlock pistols in Avowed
Whether you want to sling lightning bolts or bullets, you can in Avowed.
Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Perhaps most importantly, we learned of a release window during the Xbox Developer Direct. Avowed is officially slated to release sometime during Fall 2024. That means we can almost certainly expect the game this year unless delays push it back.

Avowed has been a long time coming. Obsidian Entertainment has been quietly working on the game since it was first announced back in 2020. It’s been through some interesting decisions, such as the possibility of multiplayer, but it sounds like Obsidian has focused on where the studio works best, which is designing another solid and in-depth RPG world.

With a Fall 2024 window set for Avowed, we’ll look forward to more reveals as we get closer to its release later this year. Stay tuned for more updates and reveals from the game as they drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola