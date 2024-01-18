Dual wield magic & bullets when you play Avowed this Fall 2024 Obsidian Entertainment gave us a look at Avowed's world, quests, and combat during the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct presentation.

With this month’s Xbox Developer Direct presentation, we got a good look at Obsidian Entertainment’s fantasy-fiction RPG adventure Avowed to kick things off. It featured a stellar look at the beautiful world and a mesmerizing display of dual-wielded weapons and magic in the game. Finally, we got an idea of when the game is coming. Avowed received a Fall 2024 release window today.

Avowed was put on full display to kick off the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct presentation this week. During that presentation, we got a good look at gameplay in the game. That included a wealth of dual-wielding. Avowed will not just have swords, shields, and arrows. It will also have magic and firearms. During the reveal, we got a look at sessions where the character dual wielded two flintlock pistols. We also saw the opportunity to dual wield wands with their own unique magic, allowing us to theoretically become a maelstrom of focused magic.

Whether you want to sling lightning bolts or bullets, you can in Avowed.

Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Perhaps most importantly, we learned of a release window during the Xbox Developer Direct. Avowed is officially slated to release sometime during Fall 2024. That means we can almost certainly expect the game this year unless delays push it back.

Avowed has been a long time coming. Obsidian Entertainment has been quietly working on the game since it was first announced back in 2020. It’s been through some interesting decisions, such as the possibility of multiplayer, but it sounds like Obsidian has focused on where the studio works best, which is designing another solid and in-depth RPG world.

With a Fall 2024 window set for Avowed, we’ll look forward to more reveals as we get closer to its release later this year. Stay tuned for more updates and reveals from the game as they drop.