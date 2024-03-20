Alpha Protocol is back on GOG 5 years after being yanked from sale Obsidian Entertainment's cult classic spy RPG is back with less crashes and more achievements after being delisted from stores years ago.

In 2019, Alpha Protocol was suddenly delisted from stores. It seems Sega’s license on the game had expired, so instead of renewing, the company let it languish. Five years later, however, Alpha Protocol has made a surprise return via GOG. What’s more, it’s got some slight improvements built in such as eliminating some known crashes and adding achievement support to the game. It’s available to purchase again now for PC.

The relisting of Alpha Protocol on GOG was confirmed this week with the store page and its details. There, the game is retailing at a regular price of $19.99 USD (although you can get it on sale for a short time following its re-release). In addition, the achievement system has been brought over to the GOG version of the game. Originally only available on consoles, you’ll be able to track your biggest victories and be recognized for taking on the hardest challenges in the game.

Alpha Protocol is back on GOG and on sale following its relisting.

Source: GOG

The features that have been implemented in the relisting of Alpha Protocol are as follows:

Licensed soundtrack

Achievements support

Full controller support

Localization support: English (audio & text), French (text), German (text), Italian (text), Spanish (text), Czech (text), Polish (text), and Russian (text)

Compatibility with modern operating systems

Cloud saves support

With its delisting in 2019, physical copies of Alpha Protocol were one of the only ways to play the game for a long time. With its return to shops, players can discover or revisit a solid and very out-of-the-ordinary title from Sega and Obsidian Entertainment from the 2010 era.

With Alpha Protocol back on GOG, it remains to be seen if it will appear anywhere else like Steam. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the game.