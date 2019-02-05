Nintendo Switch Online finally adds some new SNES games
For the first time since opening Nitnendo Switch Online to the 16-bit console, Nintendo has finally gotten around to adding some new SNES games.
Nintendo is finally releasing Super Nintendo games for its Nintendo Switch Online service and they'll be here tomorrow.
Smash your way through the best Mario Tennis game around, which is free to play for a limited time.
There may not be a lot of games on Nintendo Switch Online's NES library, but what is there is about to get a cool new feature.
Nintendo Switch Online has amassed quite the following ever since it debuted.
Nintendo Switch Online service adds three games in April with Punch-Out, The Lost Levels, and Star Soldier.
Tetris 99 has its first special event coming up this weekend. The Maximus Cup will award the top 999 players with 999 My Nintendo Gold Points at the end of the competition.
Two more NES classics are set to join the growing Nintendo Switch Online library when Kid Icarus and StarTropics both hit next week.
A new free-to-play version of Tetris is out for Nintendo Switch Online subs. And yes, it's Tetris Battle Royale.
Nintendo Switch Online is set to add two more NES classics, including one of Kirby's first games and the black sheep of the Super Mario Bros. series.