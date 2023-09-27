F-Zero 99 adds five new tracks tomorrow The five tracks will be available across the various modes in F-Zero 99 and three new courses are set to arrive in October.

F-Zero 99 has been a welcome surprise, especially for those who have long been waiting for Nintendo to release another F-Zero title. The good news keeps on coming as the Big N has revealed five new courses are coming tomorrow, with another three scheduled for October.

On September 27, 2023, Nintendo announced that F-Zero 99 will be receiving five new courses on September 28. These courses are split between the Normal mode and the Pro Tracks. Players can anticipate racing on Mute City II, Port Town I, and Red Canyon I on the Normal mode and White Land II and Death Wind II on the Pro Track events.

The blog post, translated by Google, notes that the first three courses will be in the Queen League and will appear in the Grand Prix. Additionally, White Land II will only appear in the Grand Prix while Death Wind II will only be in the Hard Courses.

Nintendo has also offered a refresher for those who might not have played on the courses in a while or those who are entirely new to the game.

Port Town I

A port town that has long been a transit point for space trade. It is famous among pilots as the course that most tests your skill. In addition to traps such as lateral forced magnets, forced deceleration zones, and tight chicanes, the course design has a technical finish with multiple corners.

White Land II

The most romantic planet in the universe, with its surface covered in crystals. However, contrary to the view, the course is designed to be difficult, with two local barrier coatings and hairpin curves.

The five new courses being added to F-Zero 99 won’t be the end of the fun either, as Nintendo plans to release three more. These three King League courses will be added in mid-October and will be the final set release on Nintendo’s latest 99-style title. Players can jump in and play the ultimate racing game if they have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Be sure to check out our F-Zero 99 page for more information.