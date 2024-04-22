ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 442 It's a Shacker's choice night on the Stevetendo show! WinBack: Covert Operations gets the spotlight!

It’s a Shacker’s choice night on the Stevetendo show this evening. For those who aren’t aware, Shacknews Twitch viewers can use get their hands on Shack points and use those points to affect the livestream. For example, you can use points to highlight a message in chat so the host of the livestream can see it. You can also use points to hand pick the next game on the Stevetendo show. The game has to be on the Nintendo Switch Online service or the Nintendo Switch because it makes streaming the game easier when it’s on the Nintendo Switch.

Anyway, loyal fan of the Stevetendo show, Skankcore64, has spent his hard earned Shack points on a Nintendo 64 game, WinBack: Covert Operations. Other than the game being on the Nintendo 64, I don’t know anything about this game. It’s going to be another first time playthrough on the Stevetendo show so it should be fun. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for a Shacker’s choice night!

I'm getting GoldenEye vibes from WinBack: Covert Operations.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. The action is heating up in both games and you won't want to miss out.

Shacker’s choice nights are what make the Stevetendo show fun. The games that are selected by the viewers are usually games that I wouldn’t pick out myself. WinBack: Covert Operations is a prime example of this. It’s also fun to play a game on the show for the very first time as I get to enjoy it with the viewers.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.