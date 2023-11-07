Nintendo Switch Online has 38 million subscribers Nintendo's online service has seen an increase of subscribers, with the Big N recording 38 million as of September.

Nintendo Switch Online subscriber count has grown again to 38 million. It was this time last year that the Big N announced the number of members for Nintendo Switch Online was at 36 million.

On November 7, 2023, Nintendo revealed that its Switch Online service has 38 million subscribers. This figure is documented on Page 51 of the Second Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Management Policy Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 2024. This 64-page document details all aspects of Nintendo’s operating, including insights into upcoming developments.

In November of 2022, Nintendo reported that the Nintendo Switch Online subscriber count was at 36 million. This is a two million subscriber count increase from September 30, 2022 to September 30, 2023. The policy briefing offered the following statement:

We continue to offer new ways for users to enjoy Nintendo Switch over the long term by expanding the content available through Nintendo Switch Online, an online service that makes Nintendo Switch even more fun and convenient. As of the end of September, the number of paid Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members totaled more than 38 million accounts.

Nintendo Switch Online has seen continued support, with Nintendo adding Nintendo 64 games to the catalog via the Expansion Pack upgrade. Recently, F-Zero 99 raced onto the service, giving long-time F-Zero fans a brand new entry in the lauded franchise, a series that has been sorely lacking a new entry since the 2004 F-Zero Climax.

The good news from Nintendo hasn’t slowed, with the company announcing today that it is making a live-action Legend of Zelda movie in collaboration with Sony Pictures. It also increased its FY 2024 dividend by 23 percent. Read our NTDOY page for more information on Nintendo’s earnings and business operations.