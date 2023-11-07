Live-action The Legend of Zelda movie in development at Nintendo and Sony Pictures The Legend of Zelda movie will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto.

Nintendo has announced that a live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is in the works. The movie is being made in association with Sony Pictures and will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto.

Nintendo announced the Zelda movie in an official press release today. The film is being co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, who will both fund 50 percent of the movie’s production. Miyamoto provided the following statement in a thread of tweets.



Source: Nintendo

This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s smash success, crossing the billion dollar mark and currently standing as the second-highest grossing film of 2023. We’ve created a new topic page dedicated to Nintendo and Sony’s The Legend of Zelda movie where we’ll share updates on the film as they become available.