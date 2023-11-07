Live-action The Legend of Zelda movie in development at Nintendo and Sony Pictures
The Legend of Zelda movie will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto.
Nintendo has announced that a live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is in the works. The movie is being made in association with Sony Pictures and will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto.
Nintendo announced the Zelda movie in an official press release today. The film is being co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, who will both fund 50 percent of the movie’s production. Miyamoto provided the following statement in a thread of tweets.
This announcement comes on the heels of the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s smash success, crossing the billion dollar mark and currently standing as the second-highest grossing film of 2023. We’ve created a new topic page dedicated to Nintendo and Sony’s The Legend of Zelda movie where we’ll share updates on the film as they become available.
https://www.nintendo.co.jp/corporate/release/en/2023/231108.html
Avi Arad and Miyamoto will produce, Wes Ball to direct.
I wonder what the tone will be.
The Mario movie worked so well I think because it was light, fun, and a property for all ages.
Does Zelda have the same appeal to as wide of an audience? Going light and comical will have people pissed but going serious and sticking with source material won't make a fun movie for kids and people not that into video games.
Will be interesting to see I think. I'd watch it either way.
