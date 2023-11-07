New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Live-action The Legend of Zelda movie in development at Nintendo and Sony Pictures

The Legend of Zelda movie will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto.
Donovan Erskine
7

Nintendo has announced that a live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is in the works. The movie is being made in association with Sony Pictures and will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto.

Nintendo announced the Zelda movie in an official press release today. The film is being co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, who will both fund 50 percent of the movie’s production. Miyamoto provided the following statement in a thread of tweets.

Link in totk.

Source: Nintendo

This announcement comes on the heels of the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s smash success, crossing the billion dollar mark and currently standing as the second-highest grossing film of 2023. We’ve created a new topic page dedicated to Nintendo and Sony’s The Legend of Zelda movie where we’ll share updates on the film as they become available.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 7, 2023 2:08 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Live-action The Legend of Zelda movie in development at Nintendo and Sony Pictures

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 7, 2023 2:18 PM

      Starting Rob Schneider as Link, and Tina Fey as Zelda. "Well, excuuuuuse me, Princess!"

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 7, 2023 2:20 PM

      Uhhh sure why not? I really hope they include some excuse me princess fan service.

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 7, 2023 2:23 PM

      Very, very low expectations for this.. Would love to be surprised... But eh... :(

    • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 7, 2023 2:26 PM

      Found the leaked trailer! /s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umhKcl1Z52I

    • evildanish legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 7, 2023 2:49 PM

      Nintendo and Sony to make The Legend of Zelda live-action movie.

      https://www.nintendo.co.jp/corporate/release/en/2023/231108.html

      Avi Arad and Miyamoto will produce, Wes Ball to direct.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 7, 2023 2:53 PM

        Sony will clash with Nintendo and then fuck off and make their own very successful movie that has nothing to do with Hyrule.

        Meanwhile Philips will get the rights to make the Legend of Zelda games, of which there will be half a dozen, all terrible.

      • ughhhhhhh legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 7, 2023 3:25 PM

        I'd personally rather they just do a 100% CG Zelda movie based on BOTW, then sequel with TOTK. Same visual style as the games, same VAs. Maybe even an Ocarina movie.

        • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 7, 2023 3:53 PM

          pretty much all of the voice acting in Zelda would be insufferable at feature-film length.

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 7, 2023 3:57 PM

            THE BLOOD MOON VRISES ONCE AGAYN

          • dantastic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 7, 2023 4:13 PM

            Same with Mario but they made it work and it made bank!

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 7, 2023 4:14 PM

            feature-film any

            • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              November 7, 2023 4:19 PM

              Zelda’s breathy weepy helplessness is definitely not bearable for more than a single line or two.

          • ughhhhhhh legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 7, 2023 4:16 PM

            I only listened to the Japanese VAs but yeah, English was pretty bad.

    • falidorn legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 7, 2023 2:53 PM

      Sony has a great track record for videogame adaptations so I’m sure this will be fine.

    • dantastic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 7, 2023 4:12 PM

      I wonder what the tone will be.

      The Mario movie worked so well I think because it was light, fun, and a property for all ages.

      Does Zelda have the same appeal to as wide of an audience? Going light and comical will have people pissed but going serious and sticking with source material won't make a fun movie for kids and people not that into video games.

      Will be interesting to see I think. I'd watch it either way.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 7, 2023 4:16 PM

      Remember the Super Mario Bros live action in the 90's? Though Samantha Mathis will always be a princess in my heart.

