Nintendo (NTDOY) increases FY 2024 dividend by 23% Nintendo's increased dividend forecast seems to spell good news for investors in the company through its 2024 fiscal year.

With Nintendo having just released its Q2 FY 2024 earnings results, the company posted a wealth of stats about its current health and business, including a modification of dividends. In a filing released alongside the quarterly earnings results, Nintendo increased its FY 2024 dividend by 23 percent from previously forecasts back in May 2023.

Nintendo released the filing detailing its dividend modifications on its investor relations website this week. In a quarterly filing that saw Nintendo increase its FY 2024 financial forecast, the company went on to share that it is also increasing dividend forecasts for shareholders. The previous forecast was set at 147 yen, but the newly modified forecast sets dividends per share at 181 yen. Nintendo’s reporting on its dividend modifications and year-end dividends also takes into account a 10-for-1 stock split which was executed in 2022.

Nintendo stock has been up and continually rising throughout the last month, punctuated by solid Q2 FY 2024 earnings results.

Ultimately, Nintendo is looking strong for the last half of its fiscal year. The company has had a strong 2023, launching massive titles such as the Metroid Prime remake, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and most recently, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. With so many good games going out the door alongside the highly successful Super Mario Bros. Movie, and a wealth of even more promising titles coming throughout 2024, Nintendo has looked strong all year.

Now, it looks like the company is set to share some of that good fortune with its shareholders. With the new forecast locked in, Nintendo dividends are looking even better for shareholders in FY 2024. Stay tuned for more fiscal reporting as companies share their earnings results, right here at Shacknews.