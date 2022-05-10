Nintendo (7974) announces $429 million buyback & 10-for-1 stock split Nintendo announced full year 2022 earnings results today, but the company also announced a $429 million share buyback.

Nintendo is out with their full year 2022 financial results, and the company beat their own guidance for the year. Nintendo also made two announcements of interest for shareholders. The company will execute a 10-for-1 stock split on Friday, September 30, 2022. If that wasn't enough wild news for shareholders, Nintendo also announced they will be buying $429 million worth of the company's stock at 8:45 a.m. tomorrow. Talk about playing with power.

Here's a breakdown of the share buyback.

Reason for Acquisition To improve capital efficiency as a flexible capital policy in accordance with the changes in business environment. Method of Acquisition The Company will instruct its agent to purchase treasury shares at 8:45 a.m. on May 11, 2022, at the closing price of 56,360 yen as of today, May 10, 2022. Details of Acquisition Class of shares to be acquired: common shares Number of shares to be acquired: Up to 1,000,000 shares (0.85% of the total number of shares outstanding excluding treasury shares) Total amount of acquisition: Up to 56,360,000,000 yen Announcement of results of acquisition: To be announced after the time designated for transactions at 8:45 a.m. on May 11, 2022

Nintendo also provided some more details on the upcoming stock split with another press release:

Nintendo provided a breakdown of their 10-for-1 stock split alongside their earnings results today.

When fully executed, Nintendo will buy back nearly 1% of the outstanding shares of the company. The 10-for-1 stock split is set to be completed on September 30, 2022. NTDOY shareholders may not be directly affected by the split, but the shares in Japan will benefit greatly from the increased liquidity. Nintendo's Japanese stock 7974 will have over 1 billion shares outstanding and will be trading at a much more reasonable share price when compared to today's close of 56,360 yen/share.

