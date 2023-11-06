New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues mobile/IP related income growth 133% for first half of FY 2024

The Super Mario Bros. Movie effect continues to be felt across Nintendo's finances.
Ozzie Mejia
Universal Pictures
Over six months have passed since The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted worldwide. However, it continues to make a lot of money for Nintendo (NTDOY), not just through its own sales, but also through sales of related mobile/IP-related income. Over the first half of Nintendo's 2024 fiscal year, mobile/IP related income growth for the company has hit 133 percent.

"In the mobile and IP-related business, sales totaled 55.0 billion yen, up 133.3% year-on-year, bolstered mainly by the generation of revenue related to The Super Mario Bros. Movieduring this term," reads the Nintendo Q2 2024 earnings report.

While Nintendo didn't specify what this entails, it likely relates to the company's library of Mario-related mobile titles. This includes Mario Kart Tour, which just crossed the finish line on content updates, as well as Super Mario Bros. Run, which is in the middle of a special event to celebrate the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. IP-related income, meanwhile, is likely in reference to some of Nintendo's miscellaneous ventures. This includes Super Nintendo World in both Japan and the United States.

We're continuing to follow The Super Mario Movie and its effect on Nintendo's sales. Follow our NTDOY topic page for the latest updates on the company's financial quarter.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

