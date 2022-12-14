Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023 We now have official dates for when the Super Mario World theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood will be opening.

Super Nintendo World has been a delightful new addition to Nintendo entertainment with the Big N and Universal Parks & Resorts teaming up to deliver a colorful Mushroom Kingdom experience. The Osaka, Japan location has been open for a while, but the first United States location will officially join it soon. Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Super Nintendo World will open at its theme park in February 2023.

Nintendo and Universal Parks & Resorts announced the upcoming launch of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood via Nintendo’s Twitter on December 14, 2022. According to the announcement, Super Nintendo World will officially open at the Hollywood location on February 17, 2023. The attraction will come with all of the staples of the Super Nintendo World experience so far, including Power-Up Bands to take part in activities, the Augmented Reality Mario Kart ride, themed Super Mario Bros. food, and plenty of other fun and surprises.

Get ready for a new world of adventures when #SuperNintendoWorld opens 2/17/23 @UniStudios! pic.twitter.com/kuntHbnY9V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2022

Fans have been waiting on dates for Super Nintendo World in the United States for quite some time, so it’s good to see the payoff as we close out 2022. Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan opened in March 2021 and has been quite successful, despite some issues with COVID which forced a temporary close. Nonetheless, the experience has had fans around the world wondering when other locations would open.

Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge will be among the attractions included in Super Nintendo World's opening in Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023.

Source: Nintendo

What’s more, it will be exciting to see how each of the Super Nintendo World attractions grow. With the Japan location having already revealed that Donkey Kong content will be coming to Super Nintendo World in 2024, we’ll see if we don’t get that in US locations in the years ahead as well. Stay tuned for further updates and get ready as Super Nintendo World officially arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023.