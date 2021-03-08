Super Nintendo World Japan will open in March After being delayed a few times, the opening of the Super Nintendo World park in Japan has officially been set for this month.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to keep meet-ups, gatherings, and large-scale events difficult in most capacities, so too has it delayed a lot of otherwise good things. Such is the case of Super Nintendo World parks across the world. These Super Mario-themed parks from Universal have met with a lot of delays, even despite the fact that the Japan park is feature-complete and pretty much ready. That said, it seems as though the Super Nintendo World park in Japan is going to move on ahead with an opening this month.

Nintendo announced its new opening date via the developer’s Japanese Twitter account on March 7, 2021. According to Nintendo, the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka is now slated for an official opening on March 18, 2021. Though safety measures will be in place, public visitors will be able to enter, explore, and enjoy everything Super Nintendo World has to offer for the first time.

It will be interesting to see how the Universal Studios Japan park runs in these first few weeks of operation. The rest of the world isn’t so ready to move on further Super Nintendo World parks just yet. There are plans for Hollywood and Singapore parks, but the only other one with an expected window of opening was the Orlando Super Nintendo World, and it got delayed to 2025. It’s going to be a long time before we have any opportunity to explore these parks stateside, but Super Nintendo World Japan will also likely be a measure of what needs to be done to keep visitors safe as Nintendo and Universal officially roll out the red carpet for the first time.

Many of us may not be able to join in the fun of the Super Nintendo World Japan official opening this March, but hey, at least there’s a sweet virtual tour as we continue to dream. Stay tuned for further news on the Super Nintendo World Japan park and other locations around the world.