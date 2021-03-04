Universal Orlando's Super Nintendo World reportedly delayed to 2025 It looks like Florida's Super Nintendo World won't open its doors for another few years.

Though construction is pretty much complete, Universal Japan recently delayed the opening of its Super Nintendo World theme park, as it’s simply still unsafe to do so as the pandemic continues to be a threat to everyday life. Originally set to open in the United States, we saw Universal Orlando push back the opening of its park as well. Well, new reports claim that Universal Orlando’s Super Nintendo World has delayed its opening back to 2025.

This report comes from The Orlando Sentinel, a publication local to the Orlando, Florida area. It’s been almost a year since construction on Epic Universe was put on hold as a result of the pandemic. Now, construction is finally set to resume, but the extensive delay is also going to result in a huge shift in opening date. Epic Universe is a new Universal theme park that will include Super Nintendo World.

Though Universal has not publicly announced the change in the opening window, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has stated that the company shared with him its plans to open in 2025. However, Universal did confirm on March 4 that construction was resuming.

Epic Universe was originally scheduled to open its doors in 2023, including the highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World. Recently, Super Nintendo World Japan missed its rescheduled opening date of February 4, and is still yet to open its doors as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. However, construction is all but finished on Japan’s park, as we were recently treated to a virtual tour of the park with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. For future updates on Super Nintendo World, stay right here on Shacknews.