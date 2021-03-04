New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Universal Orlando's Super Nintendo World reportedly delayed to 2025

It looks like Florida's Super Nintendo World won't open its doors for another few years.
Donovan Erskine
2

Though construction is pretty much complete, Universal Japan recently delayed the opening of its Super Nintendo World theme park, as it’s simply still unsafe to do so as the pandemic continues to be a threat to everyday life. Originally set to open in the United States, we saw Universal Orlando push back the opening of its park as well. Well, new reports claim that Universal Orlando’s Super Nintendo World has delayed its opening back to 2025.

This report comes from The Orlando Sentinel, a publication local to the Orlando, Florida area. It’s been almost a year since construction on Epic Universe was put on hold as a result of the pandemic. Now, construction is finally set to resume, but the extensive delay is also going to result in a huge shift in opening date. Epic Universe is a new Universal theme park that will include Super Nintendo World.

Though Universal has not publicly announced the change in the opening window, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has stated that the company shared with him its plans to open in 2025. However, Universal did confirm on March 4 that construction was resuming.

Epic Universe was originally scheduled to open its doors in 2023, including the highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World. Recently, Super Nintendo World Japan missed its rescheduled opening date of February 4, and is still yet to open its doors as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. However, construction is all but finished on Japan’s park, as we were recently treated to a virtual tour of the park with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. For future updates on Super Nintendo World, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

