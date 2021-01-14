New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Japan opening delayed due to COVID-19

Nintendo's upcoming theme park in Japan is having its opening delayed once again in light of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Donovan Erskine
1

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is shaping up to be the dream destination of any longtime Nintendo fan. Meticulously constructed to bring the world Mushroom Kingdom to life, construction recently wrapped on the theme park. After a previous delay, the theme park in Osaka, Japan was scheduled to open this February. However, after a spike in COVID-19 cases, the opening of Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Japan has been delayed once again.

Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Japan was originally set to have its grand opening in 2020. However, concerns surrounding the pandemic forced Nintendo and Universal Studios to push it back to February 4, 2021. COVID-19 cases are spiking in Japan and Osaka, the region in which Super Nintendo World is located, is under a state of emergency. Universal Studios Japan shared the update on its website.

No new opening date has been announced, but Universal Studios Japan says it will share that information when the state of emergency is lifted on February 7. Nintendo recently released a video where Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto walked through the park, showcasing rides, games, and Mushroom Kingdom-themed food.

Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Japan is just one of a countless number of parks and events that have been continuously set back and delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. There are currently more Super Nintendo World theme parks being built around the world, including one in Orlando, Florida. For more updates on the upcoming Super Nintendo World theme park, stick with us on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

