Super Nintendo World has been stirring up quite a bit of hype for Universal Studios Japan and the latest Nintendo Direct is all about the upcoming addition to the park. If you’re looking to watch the December 18 Super Nintendo World Direct, then you can find it right here.

Watch the December 18 Super Nintendo World Direct here

Those looking for a good look at the Super Nintendo World addition in Universal Studios Japan will want to tune into the latest Super Nintendo World Direct when Big N holds it later this afternoon. The event is set to kick off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET and will feature 15 minutes of footage looking at the latest addition to the theme park.

You can check out the Nintendo Direct on the official Nintendo YouTube channel, or via the embed that we’ve included right here in the article. It isn’t clear exactly what this 15-minute look at the park will give us, but it’s definitely exciting to see how the Super Nintendo World park has come together, and to see more of what it will have to offer. Of course, the chances of anyone being able to actually visit the park during the current pandemic is another matter altogether.

The tweet from Nintendo announcing the latest Direct mentions that fans shouldn’t expect to see any kind of gameplay for upcoming games, so we’ll just have to wait until 2021 for more news about the company’s latest titles like Breath of the Wild’s sequel, the newest Metroid Prime entry, and more.

As always, you can check out all the other Nintendo content we’ve put together over on our Nintendo topic page. The Nintendo Switch continues to bring a ton of great content to your living room, and we’re excited to see what 2021’s Directs bring for the future of the console.