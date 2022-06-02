Mario Kart ride to come to Super Nintendo World Hollywood in 2023 opening Available at the Japan Super Nintendo World theme park location, it sounds like Nintendo and Universal Studios are bringing the interactive VR ride stateside.

One of the most cool features of the Super Nintendo World theme park was the inclusion of a Mario Kart augmented reality ride in which attendants could take part in a race to collect coins and defeat Team Bowser. It would seem that the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride is coming to the North American Super Nintendo World as well. When the Hollywood location opens in early 2023, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge will be among the available attractions.

Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed the inclusion of the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride via its Twitter on June 2, 2022. According to Universal Studios, when Super Nintendo World Hollywood opens sometime in early 2023, the Mario Kart AR experience will be available for attendants to check out on Day One. The ride puts attendants on a rollercoaster like experience that has often been associated with recent 4D theme park rides, complete with an AR headset that lets attendants engage in a virtual reality Mario Kart experience during the ride.

The Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride at Super Nintendo World features an AR headset that lets users experience a specialized Mario Kart race as they take on Team Bowser.

One of the coolest parts of the overall virtual tours of Super Nintendo World in Japan was the reveal of activities visitors could take part in throughout the park. By making use of a special Power-Up Band, visitors could collect coins by completing challenges at the various attractions. Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge was among these attractions, which seems to strongly indicate that the Power-Up Bands could play a role in the Hollywood attraction as well, though it will remain to be seen if Super Nintendo World Hollywood features all of the attractions and activities of its Japan counterpart.

Nonetheless, the Mario Kart AR ride is an excellent inclusion to confirm ahead of Super Nintendo World Hollywood’s expected early 2023 opening. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates on Super Nintendo World theme park openings and news.