Super Nintendo World's website is live, featuring a delightful virtual tour Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World theme park is set to open in February, but the website is live with a virtual tour of the park now.

One of the few bright and joyful things in 2020 and coming into 2021 has been the building up of Nintendo and Universal Studios’ Super Nintendo World theme park. The park is a beautiful cornucopia of Super Mario Bros. fanfare and activity and it will be opening up in February of this year with the opening location in Japan. That said, the website for the park has opened up already and you can go to it now to take a virtual tour of Super Nintendo World and its attractions.

The Super Nintendo World interactive website opened up recently, ahead of the first park’s opening in Osaka, Japan on February 4, 2021. Heading to the site invites viewers into a full-on digital tour of the park. Much of what we saw in the December 2020 Nintendo Direct showing is on display here, including a peek Mario Kart Racing inside Bowser’s Castle, a journey with Yoshi to fight Bowser Jr., a look at Kinopio’s Cafe run by Chef Toad, and much more.

Super Nintendo World has always looked like an absolute delight and the website is just another glimpse into the fun. The Japan location will be the first to open, and progress on further parks around the world, including the United States, is currently delayed. That said, it’s worth noting that parks such as the version at Orlando Universal Studios are still in the works, even if the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down a bit. With any luck (and some continued efforts to combat the ongoing coronavirus issues), we’ll all be able to enjoy a bit of Super Nintendo World in the near future.

Stay tuned going into February as the first Super Nintendo World Universal Studios park opens. We’ll have more news and information for you as it becomes available.