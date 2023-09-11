Nintendo is ending content updates for Mario Kart Tour in October It looks like Nintendo won't have any more tracks to pull from Tour for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass after October.

Mario Kart Tour is an interesting thing among Nintendo’s mobile gaming lineup. While success of the app itself is questionable, its tracks have still been used to boost the overall content of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC. That seems to be coming to an end in October. Nintendo has announced that following one more major content release next month, it will be ending further content updates for Mario Kart Tour for the foreseeable future.

Nintendo announced the end of content updates for Mario Kart Tour via an in-game app notification, as shared by players like OatmealDome on Twitter. The last release of new content will take place on October 4, 2023, when a Battle Tour brings the last new content to the game. While there are further Tour events planned, such as the Anniversary Tour on September 20, and the Halloween Tour on October 18, these Tours will use content that have been seen previously in the game. There won’t be any more new content drops in the Mario Kart Tour app after October 4.

According to in-app notifications in Mario Kart Tour, the game will stop receiving new content after October 4.

Source: OatmealDome

It sounds like Nintendo is beginning to wind down support on Mario Kart Tour. It’s been about 5 years since Mario Kart Tour first launched, first coming out in September 2019. However, the game has become a bit redundant since Nintendo has been adding tracks from the game to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe by way of the Booster Course Pass. About two or three courses from Mario Kart Tour have appeared in each wave of the DLC, giving players access to those tracks on Mario Kart 8, which is considered by many to be the better experience anyways.

With that in mind, it looks like the sun is setting on the tracks of Mario Kart Tour. With the end of new content in October, stay tuned for further major updates and details as they drop.